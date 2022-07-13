Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf EDF [Societe Generale. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SH1SLC3
13.07.22 08:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9805672] (DE000SH1SLC3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,94 €
|1,42 €
|0,52 €
|+36,62%
|13.07./08:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SH1SLC3
|SH1SLC
|1,99 €
|0,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,85 €
|+30,28%
|12.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,94 €
|+36,62%
|12.07.22
