Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionssch. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SF71ZB2
08.06.23 08:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8315391] (DE000SF71ZB2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,59 €
|3,59 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.06./09:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SF71ZB2
|SF71ZB
|4,88 €
|3,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,59 €
|0,00%
|08:10
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|3,59 €
|0,00%
|08:39
= Realtime
Aktuell
