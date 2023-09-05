Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y 100% Anleihe mit Cap au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PZ9RGP1
05.09.23 12:31
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3149102] (DE000PZ9RGP1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.050,66 €
|1.055,09 €
|-4,43 €
|-0,42%
|05.09./15:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ9RGP1
|PZ9RGP
|1.059 €
|970,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.050,66 €
|-0,42%
|12:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
