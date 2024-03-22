Erweiterte Funktionen
Archos SA - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PN99LE7
22.03.24 13:07
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18822975] (DE000PN99LE7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,055 €
|0,0615 €
|-0,0065 €
|-10,57%
|22.03./19:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR001400KO61
|A3EUNY
|14,72 €
|0,017 €
100,20
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
0,055
-10,57%
