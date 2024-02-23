Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PN99EC6
23.02.24 13:07
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [18290453] (DE000PN99EC6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.02./12:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99EC6
|PN99EC
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
