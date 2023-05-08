Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount Zertifikat auf Baxter . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PE9PLC8
08.05.23 16:05
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14960434] (DE000PE9PLC8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,38 €
|25,40 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,08%
|08.05./17:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PE9PLC8
|PE9PLC
|25,80 €
|24,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,38 €
|-0,08%
|17:20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|25,38 €
|+0,12%
|09:19
