Call auf Anheuser-Busch InBev . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PE59X75
14.03.24 09:36
Instrument ID [14092405] (DE000PE59X75) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,033 €
|0,026 €
|0,007 €
|+26,92%
|14.03./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PE59X75
|PE59X7
|0,61 €
|0,019 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,033 €
|+26,92%
|08:20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,033 €
|-17,50%
|08:31
