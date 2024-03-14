Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Anheuser-Busch InBev . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PE1T410
14.03.24 09:36
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12778553] (DE000PE1T410) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,61 €
|0,55 €
|0,06 €
|+10,91%
|14.03./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PE1T410
|PE1T41
|1,40 €
|0,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,61 €
|+10,91%
|08:20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,62 €
|-7,46%
|08:12
Aktuell
