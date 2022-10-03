Erweiterte Funktionen
Mini Future Optionsschein auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD9VXH1
03.10.22 10:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12570823] (DE000PD9VXH1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,77 €
|0,77 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.10./10:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD9VXH1
|PD9VXH
|0,79 €
|0,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,77 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,77 €
|+1,32%
|10:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.