Erweiterte Funktionen
2Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99ZW0
15.09.23 12:05
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16602530] (DE000PD99ZW0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.09./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99ZW0
|PD99ZW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.