6Y Express Relax Zertifikat a. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99YD3
02.01.24 13:12
Instrument ID [17704762] (DE000PD99YD3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.01./12:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99YD3
|PD99YD
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
