Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99TF8
03.11.23 13:09
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17075362] (DE000PD99TF8) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.11./12:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99TF8
|PD99TF
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|12:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.