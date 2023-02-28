Erweiterte Funktionen
Inflationsanleihe auf US Consum. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99MP2
28.02.23 22:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15002070] (DE000PD99MP2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,50 $
|96,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.02./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99MP2
|PD99MP
|96,50 $
|96,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,50 $
|0,00%
|28.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
