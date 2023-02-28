Erweiterte Funktionen



Inflationsanleihe auf US Consum. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99MP2




28.02.23 22:42
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15002070] (DE000PD99MP2) suspended

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,50 $ 96,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 28.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99MP2 PD99MP 96,50 $ 96,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		96,50 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
200 Drohnen für Ukraine - Massives Kaufsignal - 327% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...