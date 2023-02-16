Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Memory Express Worst-of . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99LV2




16.02.23 13:13
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14658711] (DE000PD99LV2) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: Massives Kaufsignal - Bahnbrechende News voraus
Neuer 463% Lithium Aktientip nach 122.400% mit Lake Resources ($LKE)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 16.02./14:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99LV2 PD99LV 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 200 Drohnen Riesendeal - Drohnen Aktientip auf Rekordkurs. Nach 2.884% mit Lockheed Martin ($LMT) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...