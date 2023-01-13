Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99KD2
13.01.23 13:09
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14390694] (DE000PD99KD2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.01./14:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99KD2
|PD99KD
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.01.23
