3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99KB6




09.02.23 13:08
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14390692] (DE000PD99KB6) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 09.02./12:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99KB6 PD99KB 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

