Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99K81
26.01.23 13:08
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14524767] (DE000PD99K81) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.01./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99K81
|PD99K8
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.