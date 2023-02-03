Erweiterte Funktionen
3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99K24
03.02.23 13:04
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14474944] (DE000PD99K24) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.02./12:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99K24
|PD99K2
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
