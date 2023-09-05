Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Classic Worst. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99HV0
05.09.23 12:31
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14753122] (DE000PD99HV0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.009,22 €
|1.009,5 €
|-0,28 €
|-0,03%
|05.09./15:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99HV0
|PD99HV
|1.032 €
|969,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.009,22 €
|-0,03%
|12:20
= Realtime
