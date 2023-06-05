Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99CH0




05.06.23 12:14
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [15848647] (DE000PD99CH0) suspended

Aktuell
Autoriese steigt mit 76 Mio. EUR und Chemieriese mit 161 Mio. EUR in Lithium Hot Stock ein
Offtake Agreements mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 05.06./12:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99CH0 PD99CH 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Diesen 465% Drone Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...