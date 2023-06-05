Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99CH0
05.06.23 12:14
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [15848647] (DE000PD99CH0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.06./12:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99CH0
|PD99CH
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.