Marktzinsanleihe auf EURIBOR . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD996L5
24.11.23 13:14
Instrument ID [17352053] (DE000PD996L5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.11./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD996L5
|PD996L
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|12:03
