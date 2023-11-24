Erweiterte Funktionen



Marktzinsanleihe auf EURIBOR . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD996L5




24.11.23 13:14
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [17352053] (DE000PD996L5) suspended

Aktuell
Technologischer Triumph - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 226% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,50 € 100,50 € -   € 0,00% 24.11./12:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD996L5 PD996L 100,50 € 100,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,50 € 0,00%  12:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal für Phase III Studie

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...