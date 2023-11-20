Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y 100% Kapitalschutz mit Ca. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD996K7
20.11.23 13:27
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17368618] (DE000PD996K7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.11./12:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD996K7
|PD996K
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12:05
