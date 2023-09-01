Erweiterte Funktionen



Marktzinsanleihe auf EURIBOR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99506




01.09.23 12:16
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16541557] (DE000PD99506) suspended

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.09./12:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99506 PD9950 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...