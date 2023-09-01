Erweiterte Funktionen
Marktzinsanleihe auf EURIBOR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99506
01.09.23 12:16
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16541557] (DE000PD99506) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.09./12:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99506
|PD9950
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.