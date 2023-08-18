Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Best Express Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD99407
18.08.23 12:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16433182] (DE000PD99407) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.08./12:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99407
|PD9940
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
