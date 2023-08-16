Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Zertifikat . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD990K0
16.08.23 12:12
Instrument ID [16686149] (DE000PD990K0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.08./12:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD990K0
|PD990K
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
