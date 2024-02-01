Erweiterte Funktionen



1,0 % Festzins-Safe-Anleihe m. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4UBD5




01.02.24 13:06
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18196251] (DE000LB4UBD5) suspended

Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip in Deutschland bohrbereit finanziert durch EU
Neuer 242% Copper Hot Stock nach 6.191% mit Southern Copper ($SCOO)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.02./12:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4UBD5 LB4UBD 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  11:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung. Neuer 250% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...