Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Bay. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4U8N7
06.02.24 13:07
Instrument ID [18167963] (DE000LB4U8N7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.02./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4U8N7
|LB4U8N
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09.01.24
