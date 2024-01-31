Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Por. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4TH55




31.01.24 13:03
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [18107253] (DE000LB4TH55) suspended

Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip in Deutschland bohrbereit finanziert durch EU
Neuer 242% Copper Hot Stock nach 6.191% mit Southern Copper ($SCOO)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 31.01./12:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4TH55 LB4TH5 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  11:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung - 22% der Patienten vollständig geheilt. Neuer 250% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...