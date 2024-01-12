Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4RRG0
12.01.24 13:13
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17947971] (DE000LB4RRG0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.01./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4S7N3
|LB4S7N
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
1.000
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.01.24
