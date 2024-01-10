Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf idD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4RPV3
10.01.24 13:02
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17915070] (DE000LB4RPV3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.01./12:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4RPV3
|LB4RPV
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:10
