Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4QY57
15.12.23 17:32
Instrument ID [17741808] (DE000LB4QY57) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.12./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4QY57
|LB4QY5
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
19,25
+1,16%
1.000
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.11.23
