Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4QR72
21.12.23 13:27
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17717957] (DE000LB4QR72) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.12./12:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4QR72
|LB4QR7
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:00
