Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Sie. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4QPG6
14.12.23 13:07
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17717923] (DE000LB4QPG6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./12:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4QPG6
|LB4QPG
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
