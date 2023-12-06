Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Car. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4PG43
06.12.23 13:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17559564] (DE000LB4PG43) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.12./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4PG43
|LB4PG4
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.