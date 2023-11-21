Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf idD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4NEK9




21.11.23 13:23
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [17461370] (DE000LB4NEK9) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 21.11./12:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4NEK9 LB4NEK 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  09:45
  = Realtime
