Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4NEC6
21.11.23 13:23
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17461350] (DE000LB4NEC6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.11./12:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4NEC6
|LB4NEC
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09:43
Aktuell
