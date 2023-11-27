Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4NCU2
27.11.23 13:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17444429] (DE000LB4NCU2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.11./12:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4NCU2
|LB4NCU
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.