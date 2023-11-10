Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4NCD8




10.11.23 09:39
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [17412374] (DE000LB4NCD8) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 10.11./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4NCD8 LB4NCD 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  09.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  26.10.23
  = Realtime
