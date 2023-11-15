Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4NB16
15.11.23 13:10
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17398158] (DE000LB4NB16) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.11./12:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4NB16
|LB4NB1
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.10.23
= Realtime
