Erweiterte Funktionen



Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4NB08




15.11.23 13:10
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [17398155] (DE000LB4NB08) suspended

Aktuell
Eilt: Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal - Jetzt einsteigen
Neuer 427% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 15.11./12:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4NB08 LB4NB0 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  09:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Lithium-Entdeckung nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 441% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...