Erweiterte Funktionen
1,5 % Festzins-Safe-Anleihe m. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4LYU0
03.11.23 13:09
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17279849] (DE000LB4LYU0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.11./12:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4LYU0
|LB4LYU
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.