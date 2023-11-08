Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4LDT6




08.11.23 13:14
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [17248450] (DE000LB4LDT6) suspended

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte - Das nächste Clayton Valley?
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 08.11./12:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4LDT6 LB4LDT 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  12:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen Pharma Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...