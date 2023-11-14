Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4L228
14.11.23 13:05
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17295749] (DE000LB4L228) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.11./14:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4L228
|LB4L22
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09:17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.