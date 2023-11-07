Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4K3W1




07.11.23 13:33
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [17101511] (DE000LB4K3W1) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 07.11./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4K3W1 LB4K3W 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  12:29
  = Realtime
