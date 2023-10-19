Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4K3U5




19.10.23 12:09
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [17115972] (DE000LB4K3U5) suspended

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 19.10./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4K3U5 LB4K3U 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  09:20
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...