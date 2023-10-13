Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4JSH3
13.10.23 12:06
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [17061833] (DE000LB4JSH3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.10./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4JSH3
|LB4JSH
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:00
