Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4HYL7
04.10.23 12:05
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16973072] (DE000LB4HYL7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.10./12:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4HYL7
|LB4HYL
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09:43
