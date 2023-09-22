Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Siem. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4H2C0
22.09.23 12:10
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16881296] (DE000LB4H2C0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.09./12:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4H2C0
|LB4H2C
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
