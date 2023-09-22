Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Volk. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB4H267
22.09.23 12:10
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [16881318] (DE000LB4H267) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.09./12:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4H267
|LB4H26
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
100,00
0,00%
98,44
-0,19%
0,13
-10,07%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.