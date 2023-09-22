Erweiterte Funktionen



22.09.23 12:10
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [16881312] (DE000LB4H234) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 22.09./12:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4H234 LB4H23 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  11:02
  = Realtime
